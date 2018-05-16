'Christian Internet' vows to make users 'safe, strong and blessed'

A plan for a new social-media network and a search engine to meet the needs of Christians fed up with censorship by Facebook, Google and Twitter is attracting members, according to the founder.

People are “signing up fast for USA.Life social network and 1776Free search engine,” said Steven Andrew, a Silicon Valley technology expert who founded USA.Life.

“Individuals and businesses want to speak freely about traditional values, family and the Gospel of Jesus Christ. That is why people have a great feeling of hope when they hear about about www.USA.Life and www.1776Free.com,” he said.

Among the feedback Andrew has received:

Jennifer in Concord, California: “Will give us freedom and privacy. We need it.”

Arthur in Kimberly, Idaho: “Will save America.”

Andrew said most of the excitement comes from individual Christians, families, pastors, homeschoolers, pro-lifers and traditional marriage supporters, who have seen “massive blocking and restrictions by left-wing Facebook, Google and Twitter.”

“You are safe at USA.Life and 1776Free, because we don’t spy on you and we believe you should have privacy,” Andrew said.

The USA.Life social network allows people to share photos, videos, personal messages, news and more.

A video overview of frequently asked questions is available on the USA.Life website.

Recalling that the Google Home device claimed ignorance of Jesus when asked, Andrew promises 1776Free will turn up “conservative” search results “that are hid by Google.”

Andrew is crowdfunding his effort, planning to launch this summer if enough money comes in.

Andrew said he has led large scale business initiatives and provided strategy for Cisco, Better Homes and Gardens, Stanford, Sega and other companies.

He said anyone from anywhere in the world can join, but he wants the technology to unite a divided USA and make “users safe, strong and blessed.”

The Gateway Pundit blog said earlier this month it’s “no accident” that conservatives are censored on Facebook.

Since January 2017, when Facebook began making algorithm changes that limited the influence of conservative news outlets, the Gateway Pundit’s Facebook traffic “has consistently decreased with each algorithm change.”

A March 2018 study by The Outline organization found conservative publishers were hit the hardest by Facebook algorithm changes, the blog said.

The Western Journal also published a study that found conservative publishers were hit the hardest by the recent Facebook algorithm changes. The report found that liberal publishers actually saw a 2 percent increase in traffic while conservative publishers lost an average of 14 percent.

The Gateway Pundit noted Facebook official Campbell Brown, a former anchor on NBC and CNN, told attendees at a recent technology and publishing conference that Facebook planned to censor news publishers based on its own internal biases.

“And they did,” the blog said.