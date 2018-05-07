Chuck Schumer: Chief Democratic liar

Apparently, Chucky Schumer, D-N.Y., suffers from a worst case of pseudologia fantastica, i.e., “compulsive lying,” than Obama. It is either that or he suffers from a malady that has rendered him disassociated from reality.

Combining the word “truth” with any politician is an oxymoron, especially with a Democratic politician. But even with that acknowledgment, Schumer for the moment makes Maxine Waters, D-Calif., appear as a paragon of virtue.

Specific to that, on April 26, 2018, Schumer, in a speech from the Senate floor, told a lie the proportions of which make Benedict Arnold seem like a truthful patriot.

Schumer, with a straight face said: “We believe in truth.” Since when has any politician believed in the truth, especially a liberal progressive liar from New York like Schumer?

For a person who claims to believe in the truth, Schumer certainly does have a difficult time telling it. During an Oct. 21, 2017, interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Schumer said of President Trump’s tax plan: “It’s completely focused on the wealthy and the powerful – not the middle class.” A whopper of a lie that would make Mike Naylor, three-time winner of the “World’s Biggest Liar competition,” take a back seat. Politifact labeled Schumer’s statement 100 percent false. (See: “Does Trump’s Tax Plan Do Nothing For Low Income Earners?” Dan Clark, Oct. 8, 2017.)

Let’s look at Schumer’s Democratic idea of truth with respect to Obamacare. Schumer, along with Nancy Pelosi and Obama himself, lied through their teeth about the benefit Obamacare would be to the average working-class families. The truth about Obamacare is that it was going to raise the cost of health care coverage exponentially for the middle class. The truth of Obamacare is that it was so bad that Congress exempted itself from the mandate that forced all Americans to participate in the plan or face heavy fines and/or prison.

If Democrats “care about truth,” why doesn’t he and his camarilla of calumniators stop lying to blacks about Planned Parenthood? Why doesn’t Schumer tell blacks the truth, that the purpose and function of Planned Parenthood as envisioned by its progenitor, Margaret Sanger, is to systematically exterminate all of the “weeds,” i.e., black people? Why doesn’t Schumer tell them that Planned Parenthood is singularly responsible for exterminating 30 percent of the aggregate population of blacks?

Schmuer’s lie that “Rex Tillerson won’t divest from Exxon, won’t recuse himself, doesn’t display values of American foreign policy,” was of such epic proportions that Politifact labeled it a “pants on fire” lie. Tillerson had divested himself from Exxon weeks before Schumer told his lie. Tillerson, who was President Trump’s pick to be secretary of state, had divested himself from Exxon well before Schumer’s Jan. 27, 2017, bogus tale. (See: “Chuck Schumer wrongly tweets ‘Tillerson Won’t Divest From Exxon,'” Lauren Carroll, Jan. 27, 2017.)

Why doesn’t Schumer and his desperate band of Democratic compulsive liars force the issue to reveal the truth and bring justice for the families of Tyrone Woods, Glen Doherty, Sean Smith, and Ambassador Stevens whom Obama and Hillary Clinton let die in Benghazi without so much as lifting a finger to save them?

If Schumer is as committed to truth as he would have us believe, why doesn’t he release the names of those congresspersons who took $17 million of taxpayers’ money to settle sexual harassment, sexual abuse and other such congressional workplace debauchery?

If the rumors that Schumer had a torrid affair with his daughter’s cheerleader friend that resulted in the teenaged girl becoming pregnant and having an abortion that Schumer paid for are not true, why doesn’t he call for the members of Congress who used taxpayer money to pay for abortions to resign in shame? If the alleged rumors of his grossly inappropriate behavior are not true, why not give the taxpayers justice by revealing those in Congress who have abused the trust and money of taxpayers?

I could write a novella on the lies politicians tell in general and a volume of the lies specifically Democrats tell. Schumer and his cabal may “believe in truth,” but they do not believe in telling it – because if they did, he would publicly call for Liz Warren, D-Mass., to tell the truth about her supposedly being Native American.

If there’s a lie to be told politically or otherwise, Schumer and the Democratic Party stand at the ready to tell it. If they aren’t telling lies, they are preparing to tell lies. There is no need to embellish the accusations. Schumer and Democrat dishonesty stands heads and tails above the typical dishonesty the general public is familiar with when it comes to lying politicians.