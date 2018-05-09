CNN finds 57% say U.S. going well today

A CNN poll has revealed that 57 percent of respondents say things are going well in the United States today, stunningly more than double that figure from a similar survey in 2010.

Guy Benson at Townhall described the result as “very interesting.”

“As political analysts ponder the status of that proverbial blue wave, many have wondered whether the strong U.S. economy will act as a mitigating factor, blunting expected GOP losses and enabling the in-power party to maintain its majority in at least one house of Congress,” he wrote. “Quite a lot of data suggests that Republicans are cruising for a bruising in November, but as we’ve explored, there are meaningful countervailing clues, too.”

He pointed out the social media statement from David Gelles that, “The last two times the House changed party control, Americans’ take on the direction of the country was worse than the numbers in the latest CNN poll.”

Gelles lists himself as the executive producer of CNN political programming.

Those results listed show that 57 percent say things are going well now, while in June 2010 it was 27 percent. Back in May 2006, it was 46 percent.

Benson explained, “Remember, 2006 was a bad year for Republicans, as a moderate-sized blue wave washed away their majorities. But 2010 was a truly disastrous year for Democrats, as a red tsunami wiped out 63 House seats in one fell swoop.

“Not only were President Obama’s policies deeply unpopular at the time, just over one-fourth of the electorate believed things were ‘going well’ in the country that year. The conventional wisdom holds that 2018 is shaping up to be a reverse 2010; that’s entirely possible, but numbers like the one featured in the tweet above complicate that narrative. Today’s level of overall public satisfaction isn’t just marginally better than it was eight years ago; it’s more than twice as strong,” he explained.

Benson notes that 57 percent approval rating also came in 2007, but voters shortly repudiated the White House incumbent and turned much power over to Democrats.

“Widespread satisfaction did not translate into good news for Republicans that cycle,” he said.

He said “AP thinks” that the issue more is President Trump’s “personality and leadership qualities,” rather than the actual positions on the economy, foreign policy and more.

That report said of those who disapprove of Trump, 37 percent state their case on positions, and 54 percent on personality.

“A majority of the disapprovers can’t stand the guy personally; his policies are a secondary consideration. That doesn’t mean that people in that latter category can’t appreciate the positive results of some of those policies,” he explained.

And he pointed out the circumstances this year are different. For example, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, who could be the House Speaker if Democrats move into the majority in the House in 2018, has promised to raise taxes.

The social-media comments that followed the CNN results also revealed another key point: there’s unlikely to be a middle ground on just about any issue this year.

The first two comments revealed that.

David Cay Johnston wrote, “Data shows another reason Trump MAY get 2 terms and America as we have known it may be coming to an end, emphasis on conditional. Dems need ground game on votes, must market their policies & politicians as a better alternative, stop feeding failed consultants.”

However, the next in line, “The Real Gitabushi,” added, “or maybe the Dems should stop trying to undermine everything that makes the U.S. strong, safe, and prosperous.”

There also was the snarky addition of an image of the New York Times’ forecast for the likelihood of Hillary Clinton winning the 2016 presidential race. Starting out early election day, it showed Clinton at 80 percent and Trump at 20 percent.

By mid-evening the chart showed the candidates’ chances crossing and late in the evening, the forecast was 92 percent for a Trump victory and 8 percent for a Clinton win.

“I just showed how off polling can be,” said Liberal Rehab.

“1) Obama promised he knew what to do to fix the economy. Predicted Recovery Summer several years in a row. 2) Democrats predicted Trump would screw up the economy. So far, ya’ll were wrong every single time,” added another, anonymous, commenter.