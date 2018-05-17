CNN suffers viewership collapse of nearly 30%

(Breitbart) With week two of May 2018 now in the books, we find that CNN’s ratings have collapsed even more than last week, close to -30 percent in total viewers and an astonishing -35 percent in demo viewers.

Before we get to the numbers, I should add that CNN is an outlier; meaning its stunning ratings collapse is unique in cable news.

Compared to this same week last year, Fox News increased its total viewers in primetime and total day by +6 and +3 percent, respectively. While MSNBC did see a ratings drop, it was able to keep that drop in the single digits: -9 percent in total day and in primetime.

CNN’s viewership drop, however, is jaw-dropping, especially when you recall just how big the news was last week.