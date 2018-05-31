It’s not every day that the president’s daughter gets called a “feckless” C-word on national TV, but it actually happened Wednesday night.

The obscene insult targeting Ivanka Trump was aired on the TBS program “Full Frontal,” and was uttered by comedian Samantha Bee, who slammed Ivanka’s perceived inaction concerning her father President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

The filthy comment came in response to a photograph Ivanka posted on Twitter with her son.

“Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House, chose to post the second most oblivious tweet we’ve seen this week,” Bee said.

“You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c***!”

“He listens to you,” she added. “Put on something tight and low-cut and tell your father to f***ing stop it. Tell him it was an Obama thing and see how it goes, OK?”

See the video:

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, blasted Bee’s language as “vile and vicious.”

“The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling. Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network,” Sanders said.

“These people get away with whatever they do,” noted radio host Rush Limbaugh on his national broadcast Thursday. “All of this filthy, in-the-gutter language, insults, labeling of people with whom they disagree, they give themselves awards, running around wearing vagina hats.”

“What we are seeing, these childish outbursts, this is the insane, unhinged rantings of people who know they are losing … losing in their attempt to dredge up anti-Trump public opinion,” he continued.

“I think it’s hurting them. I think maybe if they haven’t jumped the shark, they’ve crossed the line.”

“Most people are repulsed by it,” Limbaugh added. “It is widely known these people are all Democrats. In the absence of an agenda, all they have is hate … this hate for Trump, this semi-hate for America, this literal hate for you for voting for Trump. … You’re not gonna grow anything with this.”

Regarding Bee, herself, Limbaugh said: “She’s just making an abject fool of herself. I don’t care how much her audience applauds.”

Bee apologized on Twitter Thursday afternoon, saying: I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”

I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it. — Samantha Bee (@iamsambee) May 31, 2018

TBS also tweeted: “Samantha Bee has taken the right action in apologizing for the vile and inappropriate language she used about Ivanka Trump last night. Those words should not have been aired. It was our mistake too, and we regret it.”

