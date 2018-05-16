Commoners begone

It’s time to move into the 21st century and away from class structures. A lot of the discussion about the upcoming wedding in England – only one of probably thousands that weekend – makes much of the “commoner” marrying into a royal family. It’s time to regard all people as equal and praise them for what they do rather than who they were born to.

Although “common” really means normal, in this use, it tends to mean lower. Really, there are many commoners who rise above this implied minimum. Most Nobel Prize winners, prime ministers, medical researchers or great scientists only have titles that they earn after many years, and yet they contribute so much more.

We all come into the world the same, and it’s what we do that counts. We do, however, wish all the thousands of couples the best in their new lives together.

Regards,

Dennis Fitzgerald