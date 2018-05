(Washington Examiner) Leaving the Iran nuclear agreement isn’t that big of a deal, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said Tuesday.

“The allies love this deal, and I certainly hope that in their meeting with President Trump that [French President Emmanuel] Macron and [German Chancellor Angela] Merkel talk about ways to improve the deal if we’re going to stay in it,” Rice said on Fox News.

“But if we get out of this deal, it’s going to be just fine,” she said. “The Iranians, I think, will try and stay in because they do want that investment eventually to start flowing.”