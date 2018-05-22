Condoms required at Scouts' 24th World Jamboree

The Boy Scouts have decided to accept people who identify as gay and lesbian among their ranks. And girls are welcome now, too, into the iconic organization, which has renamed itself Scouts BSA.

So what’s next?

A mandate that condoms be made available to “all participants” of its global gathering.

It’s among the demands of the World Scout Committee for any host country of a World Scout Jamboree.

That would include the 24th World Scout Jamboree, scheduled July 21-Aug. 1, 2019, in West Virginia.

The Scouts say: “For the first time, a world jamboree will be hosted by three national Scout organizations: Scouts Canada, Asociación de Scouts de México, and the Boy Scouts of America. These three distinct cultures will join together to host the world Scouting community in a celebration of cultural exchange, mutual understanding, peace, and friendship.”

With condoms.

Commenting on the condom policy, John Stemberger, president of the Florida Family Policy Council, wrote that “it is not clear how far down the rabbit hole the Boy Scouts will continue to fall.”

“With the addition of condoms and alcohol, the World Jamboree is starting to sound more like a 1960s Woodstock festival rather than a campout that parents would want to send their children to!”

Stemberger also serves as chairman of the board for Trail Live USA, an alternative to the Scouts that continues to abide by the Boy Scout motto: “On my honor I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the scout law; to help other people at all times; to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight.”

Stemberger said the recent developments “should be deeply disturbing to the churches that are chartering Boy Scout Troops.”

“These policies present a clear youth protection problem that the BSA absolutely refuses to recognize. The fact that they are requiring that condoms be ‘readily accessible’ and are communicating this to everyone – including youth participants – shows that the BSA is both anticipating and facilitating sexual conduct between minors at this event. These policies are both outrageous and completely irresponsible.”

The World Scout Committee is demanding that host nations “ensure that condoms are readily and easily accessible for all participants and IST [staff] at a number of locations on the site.”

“Heads of Contingent must be informed in advance and made aware of their responsibility in communicating this policy to their Participants, Unit Leaders, Contingent Staff, and IST in an appropriate way.”

The Florida Family Policy Council also pointed out that the guidelines allow the use of alcohol by adults in some locations at the jamboree.

The them of the 2019 event is “Unlock a New World.”

The council statement said the organization is now “genderless.”

“The change to allow girls into the BSA provoked a blistering response from the national Girl Scouts of America organization last year when they issued the following statement: ‘The Boy Scouts’ house is on fire. Instead of addressing systemic issues of continuing sexual assault, financial mismanagement and deficient programming, BSA’s senior management wants to add an accelerant to the house fire by recruiting girls,'” the council said.