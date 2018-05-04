Congress blasts CIA's politics in Russia probe

A House of Representatives report is blasting the intelligence community’s claims that Russia intervened in the 2016 U.S. presidential election on behalf of Donald Trump.

The Republican majority report of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, the Washington Times reported, said the intelligence community’s conclusion “that Vladimir Putin interfered in the 2016 presidential election to specifically help Donald Trump was flawed by ‘tradecraft failings.'”

The “tradecraft failings,” the report said, were violations of standards for analyzing intelligence products, including a guideline that such work is to be “independent of political considerations.”

Essentially, the report implies the CIA report on Russian intervention, written under the direction of Obama loyalist John Brennan, who in recent days repeatedly has lashed out against President Trump on social media, was infected by politics.

The intelligence community’s conclusion allowed Hillary Clinton to blame Russia, among many other factors, for her election loss.

Brennan and former National Director of Intelligence James Clapper, another Obama loyalist who was revealed to have lied to Congress, even have claimed that Trump is a Putin agent, the Times said.

The interference by Russia, which possibly included the hacking of Democratic National Committee computers, left Republicans unanimous about the “faulty analytical methods.”

“Republican sources say that some members believe his goal was to defeat Mrs. Clinton, while others think his primary objective was to damage a candidate who the news media said was sure to win the presidency,” the report said.

The media, in contrast, has reported 16 intelligence agencies claimed the Russians interfered to help President Trump.

But the official report, “Assessing Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent U.S. Elections,” said the number of agencies was only three: the CIA, FBI and National Security Agency. The report said the CIA and FBI had “high confidence” in describing Putin’s motives while the NSA’s confidence was “moderate.”

It said the Republicans were alarmed by the intel community’s “tradecraft failings,” but they weren’t allowed to spell out the failings because of the level of classified material involved.

The House report said, “While the committee found that most ICA analysis held up to scrutiny, the investigation also identified significant intelligence tradecraft failings that undermine confidence in the JCA judgments regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s strategic objectives for disrupting the U.S. election.”

The report also noted that the complaints were “rooted in trying to damage President-elect Trump,” as leaks “increased dramatically” after the Nov. 8 election.