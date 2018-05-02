Conservatives fight back against social-media bias

There’s no doubt that some broadcast networks have adopted such an anti-conservative political position that they could be considered partisan organizations like the Democratic National Committee. Their commentators are nearly unanimous in their daily criticism of the President Trump and his policies.

With social media following suit and now reaching a “crisis level,” a coalition of leading conservatives is calling out the CEOs of companies such as Facebook, Google, YouTube and Twitter for their obvious bias.

Newsbusters, a service of the Media Research Center, reports MRC President Brent Bozell and dozens of others issued a joint statement urging social-media companies to start playing fair if they “wish to have any credibility with the conservative movement and its tens of millions of supporters.”

That social media is plunging leftward politically isn’t in dispute. The various platforms have repeatedly censored conservative organizations, news, speakers even religious leaders.

“Social media censorship and online restriction of conservatives and their organizations have reached a crisis level,” the statement says. “Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s hearings on Capitol Hill only served to draw attention to how widespread this problem has become.”

The statement said social media firms “have banned gun videos and rejected pro-life advertisements.”

“They have skewed search results and adjusted trending topics in ways that have harmed the right. Firms have restricted and deleted videos, even academic content. Conservative tech employees have found their speech limited and their careers harmed. And top tech companies have given preferential treatment to anointed legacy media outlets that also lean left. These same tech titans then work with groups openly hostile to conservatives to restrict speech.”

Their opinion is affirmed by others. Fast Company, a monthly business magazine, for example, said Facebook has been “hyper-partisan.”

“Like the stages of grief, first the company denied the problem and over the last few months has admitted it and then slowly announced it would implement ways to try and fix it. But just how big is this problem? According to a Medium post by the Boston Globe’s director of audience and Nieman fellow, Matt Karolina, it was and remains a big one,” the report said.

The conservative leaders wrote that the social-media companies, first, need to provide transparency.

“We need detailed information so everyone can see if liberal groups and users are being treated the same as those on the right. Social media companies operate in a black-box environment, only releasing anecdotes about reports on content and users when they think it necessary. This needs to change,” they said.

Secondly, the social media platforms must clarify the definition of “hate speech.”

“‘Hate speech’ is a common concern among social media companies, but no two firms define it the same way. Their definitions are vague and open to interpretation, and their interpretation often looks like an opportunity to silence thought. Today, hate speech means anything liberals don’t like. Silencing those you disagree with is dangerous. If companies can’t tell users clearly what it is, then they shouldn’t try to regulate it.”

Third is a need for “equal footing” for conservatives.

“Top social media firms, such as Google and YouTube, have chosen to work with dishonest groups that are actively opposed to the conservative movement, including the Southern Poverty Law Center. Those companies need to make equal room for conservative groups as advisers to offset this bias. That same attitude should be applied to employment diversity efforts. Tech companies need to embrace viewpoint diversity,” the conservatives said.

Fourth, and last, the First Amendment needs to be considered.

“Tech giants should afford their users nothing less than the free speech and free exercise of religion embodied in the First Amendment as interpreted by the U.S. Supreme Court. That standard, the result of centuries of American jurisprudence, would enable the rightful blocking of content that threatens violence or spews obscenity, without trampling on free speech liberties that have long made the United States a beacon for freedom.”

Along with Bozell, signers include former congressman and Army officer Allen B. West of MRC’s Censorship Project, Media Fairness Caucus Chairman Lamar Smith, Live Action President Lila Rose, Jerry Johnson of the National Religious Broadcasters, ACT for America founder Brigitte Gabriel and Family Research Council President Tony Perkins.

Others are former Attorney General Edwin Meese, Citizens United President Dave Bossie, Senate Conservatives Fund chief Ken Cuccinelli, Weyrich Lunch chairman Morton Blackwell, Ron Robinson of Young America’s Foundation, American Family Association President Tim Wildmon, Project Veritas CEO James O’Keefe, Kelly Shakelford, Cleta Mitchell, Penny Young Nance, Mathew Staver, Frank Gaffney, Brian Brown, Patrick Reilly and Tim Huelskamp,

The Gateway Pundit blog said it’s “no accident” that conservatives are censored on Facebook.

“This was the plan. In January 2017, Facebook began making algorithm changes to make sure conservative news was no longer so influential. The Gateway Pundit Facebook traffic has consistently decreased with each algorithm change.

“A March 2018 study by The Outline organization found conservative publishers were hit the hardest by Facebook algorithm changes. The study also showed that The Gateway Pundit was hit the hardest. In March 2018 Western Journal also published a study that found conservative publishers were hit the hardest by the recent Facebook algorithm changes. The report found that liberal publishers actually saw a 2 percent increase in traffic. Conservative publishers lost an average of 14 percent in traffic.”

The Gateway Pundit noted Facebook official Campbell Brown, a former anchor on NBC and CNN, told attendees at a recent technology and publishing conference that Facebook would be censoring news publishers based on its own internal biases. And they did.”

Just this week, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announced his company increasingly will censor “controversial” political content. He explained he has ordered that news organizations be ranked based on trustworthiness, as assessed by his loyalists.

Then, he says, the news is either suppressed or amplified.

He said it’s not enough to have online tools, he wants them used for “good,” as he defines it.

He was meeting with leaders of left-leaning or far-left groups such as the Huffington Post, CNN and New York Times.

Commentators at PJMedia agreed, pointing out that for a short time Facebook added a line to posts asking, “Does this post contain hate speech?”

“Then, just as suddenly as the ‘hate speech’ identification options appeared, they disappeared on Tuesday morning,” the report said.

Quoting Buzzfeed’s documentation of Zuckerberg’s plan to eliminate “final remaining conservative voices on Facebook,” Gateway Pundit said, “There should be no doubt left. Facebook is determined to shut out conservative pro-Trump voices.”