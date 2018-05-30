Cop criticizes Hogg on Facebook, gets suspended

(CBS) — COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A veteran Coconut Creek Police Officer who made a snide and disparaging comment about student activists from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will be suspended from his job without pay for 5 days and undergo sensitivity training, the city’s police chief told CBS 4 News.

The fallout from the comment by Officer Brian Valenti will result in all Coconut Creek city employees undergoing training in the proper use of social media for personal use in the near future.

Valenti is a K-9 officer for the Coconut Creek Police Department. He’s been with the agency for 23 years but despite a distinguished career he is now known for a nasty comment he made on a social media post about last week’s die-in protest at Publix organized by survivors of the Stoneman Douglas shooting.