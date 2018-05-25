Criminal probe into market manipulation of cryptocurrencies

(Business Insider) The US Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into potential market manipulation of bitcoin prices, according to a Bloomberg report.

Bloomberg reported that the Justice Department was working with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which oversees cryptocurrency derivatives, for the investigation.

The investigation is said to focus on “spoofing” — in which false orders are placed on exchanges and then withdrawn to manipulate prices — in an attempt to lure other people into buying or selling and “wash trading,” in which market participants trade with themselves to create the illusion of market activity.