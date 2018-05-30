David Copperfield not liable for injuries in magic trick

(GUARDIAN) — The illusionist David Copperfield has been found negligent but not financially responsible for a British tourist’s injuries during a signature vanishing act that used participants from the audience of a show in Las Vegas in 2013.

Gavin Cox and his wife, Minh-Hahn Cox, alleged negligence by the multimillionaire magician, the MGM Grand hotel, two Copperfield business entities and a construction firm that was renovating the hotel.

In a complex verdict reached after several weeks of testimony but only about two hours of deliberation, the state civil court jury in Las Vegas found negligence by Copperfield, the hotel and Copperfield’s company, Backstage Disappearing.