Deep State blocks Trump, not China's deadly imports

President Trump prescribed tax reform, trade reform and regulatory reform to cure our ailing economy. He is filling the prescription.

Tax cuts have already added hundreds billions of dollars to American paychecks, stock portfolios and business investment. When the president ordered agencies to scrub three old regulations for every new one issued, they exceeded that goal seven times over, cutting 22 feet of red tape cut for every foot added.

And on trade reform, the president has accomplished what just a short time ago was considered unthinkable: He spurned the Holy Grail of the globalists, the sovereignty-eating, job-killing TransPacific Partnership, rebalanced the South Korea-U.S. free trade agreement in our favor, and brought Mexico and Canada to the table to rewrite NAFTA, the North American Free Trade Agreement.

President Trump served notice on China that they would no longer get away with brazenly violating international law and the daylight theft of American property and military secrets. He then dispatched his tiger team – including Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Trade and Manufacturing Council Chairman Peter Navarro – to let the rulers in the Forbidden City know we mean business.

The president’s tax and regulatory reforms stop punishing businesses that invest in the United States.

His trade reforms make it less appealing to move factories from the U.S. to slave labor havens in the Third World and China.

But here at home, Democrats are doing everything they can to stop the president from achieving fair and honest trade that benefits the American people.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission, CPSC, is on the front line of the battle. This is the agency that tracks and recalls dangerous products from store shelves. Not surprisingly, many if not most of these often-deadly goods come from China.

Toys covered in lead paint? Check.

Toothpaste made from poisonous anti-freeze? Check.

Dog food that kills dogs? Check.

All from China and all recalled by the CPSC.

President Trump is determined to stop China from dumping illegal goods in our country.

But at the very moment the CPSC is more important than ever, Democrats are holding up President Trump’s chosen sentries on the ramparts defending American consumers and producers against unsafe imports.

More than a year into his administration, President Trump was forced to re-nominate Ann Marie Buerkle for chairman and Dana Baiocco as commissioner because the Senate failed to act on their nominations last year.

Senate Democrats are using arcane parliamentary rules and procedures to delay, obstruct and kill Trump’s nominations, including Buerkle and Baiocco, hoping to run out the clock.

And Senate Democrats are colluding with the Deep State to stop the agenda voters demanded when they elected Donald J. Trump.

Deep State actors – federal career employees liberal to the bone – have abandoned any pretense of impartiality and are actively sabotaging the president’s program.

Over at the Justice Department, Acting Attorney General Sally Yates staged an open mutiny last year by refusing to sign the president’s extreme vetting order. Her rebellious act is repeated a thousand times over across the vast federal bureaucracy every day.

The Deep Statists at the CPSC have perversely turned President Trump’s trade and regulatory reforms upside down.

Filthy food and dangerous consumer goods made in dodgy Third World workshops with no quality control are flooding store shelves, shoving aside honest American producers who play by the rules and meet our safety standards. This is the No. 1 threat to American consumers.

But instead of going after foreigners violating our safety laws, Obama administration leftovers are attacking American businesses, threatening them with costly investigations and a barrage of questionable new regulations.

The Obama commissioners are going where no regulator has gone before, a “Star Trek: Deep State” expedition to turn the CPSC into a twisted sister of the EPA Congress never envisioned or authorized.

Democrats’ protestations that they are protecting consumers by refusing to confirm Anne Marie Buerkle and Dana Baiocco masks an uglier reality: They are protecting their wealthy donors.

The Democratic Party no longer represents working people; it represents the interests of college educated professionals, in this instance, tort lawyers.

Every new regulation is a new opportunity for a lawsuit. And that means a potential payday for lawyers – with a concomitant contribution to the Democratic Party.

It’s time to end the madness.

The Senate must confirm Anne Marie Buerkle and Dana Baiocco. Then the CPSC can do its job – protecting American consumers, not Harvard law school graduates.