Delete the quote marks

Regarding “The 21 times Obama violated the Constitution” – on No. 8 you wrote “marriage” in quotation marks like same-sex marriage isn’t a real thing that should be talked about. I think you should remove the quotation marks around marriage.

Also, on No. 4 you wrote “gay” in quotation marks like it’ s fake; please remove this. This kind of behavior is unacceptable in this country.

When you receive this email do not dismiss it like it is nothing. You will remove those quotation marks around gay and same-sex marriage. Isn’t it funny how those are the only words in quotation marks? Interesting. Are you against us? If you aren’t, then REMOVE the quotation marks, please. Again, remove the quotation marks around those words.

Sincerely,

Sarah