(FOX NEWS) — Passengers aboard a Delta Air Lines flight were forced to evacuate onto a runway at Denver International Airport on Tuesday evening following reports of smoke in the cabin.

Firefighters arrived to meet the Delta Flight 1854, which had taken off from Detroit, upon landing at approximately 8:10 p.m. The plane’s 153 passengers disembarked via emergency exits located on the wing and emergency slides.

One person was transferred to the UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, the Denver Post reported, citing an airport spokesperson.