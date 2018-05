(THE HILL) — Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) declared on Saturday that he backs the “real” Second Amendment, rather than an “imaginary” version of the provision that he says is touted by gun rights advocates.

“I support the real 2nd Amendment, not the imaginary 2nd Amendment,” Murphy tweeted. “And the real #2A isn’t absolute. It allows Congress to wake up to reality and ban these assault rifles that are designed for one purpose only – to kill as many people as fast as possible.”