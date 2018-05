(Associated Press) The Latest on Gina Haspel, President Donald Trump’s nominee to be CIA director:

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia says he has decided to vote to confirm Gina Haspel as the next director of the CIA.

Most Republicans, except Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, are expected to vote for Haspel. But support is not certain, which means she would need at least one Democratic vote to be confirmed by the Senate.

Vice President Mike Pence, as president of the Senate, can be called on to break a tie vote.