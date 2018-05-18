Dems did 'more damage' to democracy than Russians 'ever contemplated'

Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh Thursday released his own list of people who should be indicted as a result of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential race.

His list doesn’t include the president, the vice president, his administration or even his campaign staff.

It’s all about the Democrats.

“I’m out of descriptions. I’m out of accurate ways to characterize these people and what they have done,” he said. “I’m out of ways characterizing the genuine damage they have tried to inflict on the sanctity of this country.

“I’ll just tell you this. These people – James Comey, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, James Clapper, John Brennan, Peter Strzok, Sally Yates, Lisa Page, McCabe, these people have done more damage to the integrity of American democracy, the American electoral system, than anything the Russians have ever contemplated.”

He warned that every election and from now on will be suspect when the left loses.

The Democrats, he said, “have created a never-ending cloud of darkness over every election that happens forthwith.”

“If Vladimir Putin ever dreamed up something like this, nobody could have done a better job of implementing it than American law enforcement officials, starting with Barack Obama on down to Michelle (My Belle) Obama and whoever else is with him, Valerie Jarrett, Ben Rhodes, David Rhodes, just the names are never-ending, David Axelrod.”

Mueller’s investigation has turned up no evidence of Russian collusion with the Trump campaign. However, evidence has arisen that Hillary Clinton had links to Russia through the Uranium One deal and through a contractor hired by a company she funded during the campaign who wrote the anti-Trump dossier based on unnamed Russian sources.

Even Mueller had Russian links through an FBI operation several years ago in which the agency tried to work with Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska on a mission hunting for a missing CIA operative in Iran.

A New York Times story published Wednesday apparently confirms the widely ridiculed claim by President Trump that the Obama administration’s intelligence community spied on his 2016 presidential election campaign

Limbaugh said the Times published the story to insulate the left from the upcoming Inspector General report on the FBI’s and Justice Department’s handling of the Hillary Clinton investigation on her handling of classified information.

“The way they’re hoping it happens is they cop to all of this stuff so that when the IG report comes out, the New York Times can ignore it, saying, ‘Old news! We had that last Monday. Nothing to see here.'”

Limbaugh said it’s a “preemptive effort to take away some of the impact and potential damage of the inspector general report, and it has the full complicity of the Drive-By Media.”

“It’s got the complicity of the New York Times. The Washington Post is gonna be in on it. CNN, MSNBC, L.A. Times. I mean, you name it; they will be in on it.”

He warned that the left is so dedicated to taking down Trump, “they’re not gonna rest until they have been able to do something to make it look like Trump is guilty of something, that he is a reprobate who never should have been elected.”

“Even if it’s after he serves two terms,” he said.

“In a nutshell, the New York Times admits that they had no evidence of any criminality on the part of Donald Trump at all. Not just criminality with Russia, they don’t have any evidence of Donald Trump committing crimes, period. Even after the New York Times acknowledges and admits that the FBI was spying on Donald Trump and his campaign, that they had informants embedded in the campaign.”

Mueller, he said, is “trying to cover up all of this and at the same time trying to make people forget that the criminal activity that did happen was all on the Democrat, Obama, Hillary side.”

“It’s really, really jaw dropping, when you get right down to it.”