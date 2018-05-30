Dems sue over GOP's 'election advantage'

American voters are fully familiar with an “election advantage” in politics these days.

Ever since now twice-failed Democrat presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton stunningly flopped in the 2016 presidential election, an election she appeared to consider her own personal entitlement, those factors have been trotted out in speech after speech after speech she’s given.

She blamed Matt Lauer’s Commander in Chief forum during the election, Russian agents, bots, gender, James Comey, sexism and misogyny, Bernie Sanders, WikiLeaks, her own campaign, the DNC, the debate questions, political journalists, President Obama, TV coverage, women “under pressure” from men, and even those “low-information voters.”

A new reason for GOP victories now is being trotted out in a lawsuit by Democrats in Florida.

Even though it’s not from Hillary Clinton, it makes a new claim: The way names are listed on ballots is giving the GOP an “election advantage.”

“Currently, Republican Party candidates routinely and without exception receive the advantage of position bias in Florida’s partisan elections, because the governor, Rick Scott, is a Republican. Because a Republican has held the position of Florida governor for 20 years, this advantage has continued, unabated, for two decades,” claims the lawsuit, by a number of individuals, the DNC Services Corp., the Democratic National Committee, DSCC, DCCC, Democratic Governors Association and others.

Florida Secretary of State Kenneth Detzner is the defendant.

The case seeks to throw out a state law that simply calls for candidates of the governor’s party to be listed first on ballots.

When a Democrat would be governor, the Democrats would be listed first, likewise when a Republican is governor, the GOP candidates are listed first.

But the Democrats have been unable to claim victory in the governor’s race for a number of years, and therefore want the law thrown out.

“It has been well-established, and there is ample evidence, that the candidate listed first on a ballot attracts additional votes solely due to his or her position on the ballot,” the case in U.S. District Court in Gainesville claims.

The case explains this also is known as the “donkey vote.”

It claims the law both works for the Republicans, when they are in the governor’s office, but also against Democrats when they are not.

“In any given election, the total overall percentage point gap that may be attributable to position bias includes not just the percentage points gained by the candidate whose name appears first on the ballot solely due to his or her position on the ballot, but also the points lost by the candidates who do not appear first, for no reason other than the fact of their position on the ballot,” the case claims.

“As a direct result of Florida’s Ballot Order Statute, plaintiffs, Democratic Party committees, Democratic candidates, Democratic organizations, and voters who support Democratic candidates, have been – and, absent court action declaring and enjoining the statute as unlawful, will continue to be – irreparably and seriously injured by the invisible thumb that the statute puts on the scale in favor of Republican candidates in all of Florida’s partisan elections.”

The claim suggests rotating the order of names on ballots, or randomly selecting ballot orders.

The lawsuit demands the courts strike down the state law and permanently ban its use.

The Democrats also want to be compensated for their lawsuit.

A Courthouse News report said about a dozen other states have similar procedures, and while analysts say studies agree there is some positive effect from being listed first, there’s no agreement on the size.