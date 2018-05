(Fox News) A 15-year-old girl in England was left with horrific burns after deodorant was sprayed on her in the latest school craze.

Jamie Prescott, 42, said her daughter Ellie may need a skin graft after taking part in “The Deodorant Challenge” with her South Gloucestershire classmates.

The game involves spraying deodorant onto a person’s bare skin for as long as possible, and has left Ellie with an injury so bad it is still weeping three weeks on.