Dershowitz: Mueller questions aim to trip up Trump

(Washington Examiner) Famed lawyer Alan Dershowitz said Monday the list of open-ended questions special counsel Robert Mueller reportedly wants to ask President Trump may have been specifically drafted to trip Trump up if he provides long-winded responses.

“They are really designed to let him ramble and talk, and I suspect that’s the strategy of the special counsel because they know that may be President Trump’s weakness,” Dershowitz told CNN.

“If they were to ask him direct, tough questions to which he can answer yes or no, that might not give them the advantage they are seeking,” he continued.