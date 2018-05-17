Disgraced Parkland school cop starts getting $8,702-a-month pension

(Fox News) Scot Peterson, a former deputy with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, has reportedly started to receive a hefty pension — three months after he retired amid the aftermath of the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Petrson, a 33-year law enforcement veteran, was the resource deputy stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 when 17 people were killed by gunfire.

As one of the largest mass shootings in modern U.S. history unfolded, Peterson never entered the building where alleged gunman Nikolas Cruz was opening fire and instead took up a position outside the building that was under attack.