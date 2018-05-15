Disney selling gay-themed Mickey Mouse ears

Disney has stirred controversy in recent years with its depictions of homosexuality in animated features for children, and now the iconic Mickey Mouse ears are available in a gay theme.

Exclusive to Disney World and Disneyland shops, “Mickey Mouse Rainbow Love,” selling for $17.99, can be customized with the wearer’s name in rainbow embroidery at an additional cost, according to the website Hornet, reported Christian News.

A social-media post with a photo of the Mickey Mouse ears said: “Disney World got gay ears and I need to get them just to [vulgarity] off old religious people.”

A Disney representative told the Huffington Post the company offers “a wide range of merchandise items that appeal to guests of diverse backgrounds.”

Last October, the Disney Channel teen series “Andi Mack” featured a “coming out scene” for one of its main male characters, noted Christian News.

WND reported in August the Disney Junior channel show “Doc McStuffins” featured a family headed by two lesbian “moms.” The show targets preschoolers and young children, and its website features child-friendly video games and print-out coloring pages.

Disney also announced last year that its new “Beauty and the Beast” movie would feature a gay character.

In March, a Planned Parenthood affiliate tweeted that what the world needs is “a disney princess who’s had an abortion” and is “pro-choice.”