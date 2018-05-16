Doctor for Hillary-supporting sex cult under investigation

A doctor for a sex cult whose members avidly supported Hillary Clinton politically and financially is being investigated for allegedly conducting experiments on humans, showing them extremely violent videos and recording their reactions.

The New York Post reports Jennifer Kobelt, formerly with NXIVM, “the notorious cult whose leaders are accused of brainwashing and blackmailing women into becoming sex slaves,” complained that the doctor, Brandon Porter, 44, did a “fright study” on her and possibly as many as 100 others.

The subjects were shown video of “the horrific and brutal murders and dismemberment of four women by machetes; and violent film clips, including a male African American being viciously stomped by a Nazi; a conscious male being force to eat a portion of his own brain matter.”

“He continued to film my reaction for at least 10 minutes as I just sat there, dry heaving like I was going to puke and crying very hard,” Kobelt, a Canadian actress, said in the Health Department complaint quoted by the Post.

Porter said the images were shown without warning.

In October 2007, then-New York Post writer Charles Hurt reported leaders of the Albany group gave thousands of dollars to Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign.

And the report said the group’s president, Nancy Salzman, and other leaders were members of the Clinton Global Initiative.

At the time, more than a dozen contributions poured into Clinton’s coffers from NXIVM, the executive and group-awareness training organization led by Brooklyn-born Keith Raniere.

Hurt’s report said executives of the Albany-based NXIVM, with their family members, gave Hillary Clinton $29,900 at that time.

The 2008 Clinton campaign downplayed the importance of the contributions.

“Over 100,000 people from across the country have contributed to Sen. Clinton’s campaign for change, and regardless of who supports her, she will always continue to stand up for what she feels is right,” campaign spokesman Blake Zeff told the Post at the time.

The Post’s new report says the doctor linked to the cult now has been charged by a state oversight board with illegally conducting human experimentation.

Kobelt had complained of the actions of the cult, whose leaders are accused of brainwashing or blackmailing women into become sex slaves, and had been told at that time, eight months ago, the actions were not medical misconduct.

However, the state Office of Professional Medical Conduct now has changed its position, accusing Porter of moral unfitness, gross negligence and gross incompetence, the Post said.

He is accused of showing the violent videos to victims without warning.

He is also charged, the report said, with violating state law for improperly conducting studies on obsessive compulsive disorder, Tourette’s syndrome and monitoring the brain waves of victims.

A hearing is set for June 27, and Porter could lose his medical license as a result.

WND reported in March on the developing scandal involving the group.

There are allegations there were sex “slaves” who were branded with a leader’s initials. At that time NXIVM co-founder Raniere was arrested in Mexico to be extradited to the U.S. on charges of sex trafficking.

Also at that time, the FBI raided the Albany home of Salzman, 63, a registered nurse and hypnotist who is president of NXIVM. The organization describes itself as a “community guided by humanitarian principles that seek to empower people and answer important questions about what it means to be human.” In a series of articles published by James Odato in the Albany Times Union, NXIVM’s practices were questioned and the group was compared to a cult.

A criminal complaint charged Raniere, 57, was involved with sex trafficking, forcing females to have sex with him and do menial chores.

According to the complaint, victims were branded in their pelvic areas with a symbol featuring Raniere’s initials. The branding was performed with a cauterizing pen. Raniere was known as “The Vanguard.”

“During the branding ceremonies, slaves were required to be fully naked, and the master would order one slave to film with the other held down the slave being branded,” the legal document states, according to CBS News.

Raniere had fled the U.S. last year after the government started interviewing witnesses. Court documents say he dumped his cell phone and began using encrypted email.

Authorities found him living with several women in a posh gated community in Puerto Vallarta.

The NXIVM website described Raniere as a “scientist, mathematician, philosopher, entrepreneur, educator, inventor and author” who has “devoted his life to studying the human psychodynamic and developing new tools for human empowerment, expression and ethics.”

Senior FBI official William Sweeney told BBC News: “Keith Raniere displayed a disgusting abuse of power in his efforts to denigrate and manipulate women he considered his sex slaves. He allegedly participated in horrifying acts of branding and burning them, with the co-operation of other women operating within this unorthodox pyramid scheme. These serious crimes against humanity are not only shocking, but disconcerting to say the least, and we are putting an end to this torture today.”

In 2017, Raniere denied the claims against him in a letter on his website, stating, “These allegations are most disturbing to me as non-violence is one of my most important values.”

Last December, The Sun daily of London reported “Smallville” actress Allison Mack allegedly had been a “master” in NXIVM.