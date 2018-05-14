Dow posts 8-day winning streak

(CNBC) — Stocks traded higher on Monday amid hopes of a potential breakthrough in trade tensions between the U.S. and China, the world’s two largest economies.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 65 points, with UnitedHealth and Walmart as the best-performing stocks in the index. The S&P 500 gained 0.1 percent, with energy, health care and consumer discretionary outperforming. The Nasdaq composite advanced 0.1 percent.

President Donald Trump pledged Sunday to help Chinese technology firm ZTE Corp to “get back into business, fast” after a U.S. ban had significantly hampered the Asian company.