(CNBC) The Dow Jones industrial average rose sharply on Thursday, posting its sixth straight day of gains, following the release of weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data.

Exxon Mobil and UnitedHealth were the best-performing stocks in the 30- stock index, which closed positive for 2018. The Dow rose 196.99 points to close at 24,739.53.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 gained 0.9 percent to 2,723.07, with utilities and telecom both rising more than 1 percent. The Nasdaq composite advanced 0.9 percent to close at 7,404.97 as Apple reached an all-time high.