(New York Post) Dozens of foreign ISIS brides are being sentenced to death in Iraq as the country exacts its revenge after three years of jihadi occupation.

Pleading that they themselves are victims, the women were given 10 minutes to beg for their lives before judges decide their sentence.

Many of them find little sympathy with the Iraqi judiciary and locals and are despised for their support of their militant husbands, who tore the country apart between 2014 and 2017.

French citizen Djamila Boutoutao, 29, appeared in court last month and claimed: “I thought I had married a rapper. It was only when we arrived in Turkey for a week-long ‘holiday’ that I discovered my husband was a jihadist.”