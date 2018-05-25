Dresden World War II bomb explodes during defusal

(Deutsche Welle) Demolition experts in the eastern city of Dresden successfully defused a WWII bomb on Thursday after initial efforts triggered a small explosion and a subsequent blaze.

An inconclusive defusing operation Wednesday set ablaze shock absorbent materials and left the 250-kilogram device obscured by rubble. To extinguish the blaze, experts used a special robot, supervised by helicopters and drones.

Police had earlier warned that the fire caused by the bomb partially exploding could lead to further blasts, with Dresden police chief Horst Kretzschmar saying the unearthed bomb had high explosive potential.