Drumming up

A man vacations on a tropical island, and the first thing he hears is drums.

He goes to the beach and hears the drums; he eats lunch, he hears the drums; he tries to sleep, he can’t — drums.

Finally he storms over to the manager. “I’ve had it! Can’t you stop those drums?” he begs.

“No!” says the manager. “It’s very bad if the drums stop.”

“Why?”

“When the drums stop, the bass solo begins.”

