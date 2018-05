(Law & Crime) Newly released emails suggest that former FBI director James Comey was advised by top FBI officials to consult with special counsel Robert Mueller prior to Comey’s June 2017 congressional testimony.

The fact that Comey met with Mueller before appearing in front of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence is not news. Various press reports made note of the Comey-Mueller meeting at the time. The recently released Department of Justice (DOJ) emails appear to show some of the thought processes behind that eventual meeting.