Embattled N.Y. AG let Clinton Foundation skip naming foreign donors

Disgraced New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman looked the other way and allowed the Clinton Foundation to flout a rule requiring the organization to list foreign donors in its charitable filings, according to reports.

This move makes it nearly impossible to determine if the Clinton Foundation received special favors while Hillary Clinton served as secretary of state, the New York Post reported.

Findings from a Scripps News investigation revealed the Clinton Foundation and the Clinton Health Access Initiative, the foundation’s subsidiary, accepted $225 million in government contributions from 2010 to 2014. Clinton was secretary of state from 2009 to 2013.

The New York charity law states: “Organizations that received a contribution or grant from a government agency during the reporting period shall include the name of each agency from which contributions were received and the amount of each contribution.”

At the time, Schneiderman, who serves as a member of Clinton’s “leadership counsel,” allowed both organizations to skip the requirement. Schneiderman, 63, who is facing allegations that he choked and slapped several women, issued his resignation Monday evening. Wednesday was his last day as state attorney general.

Schneiderman has been one of President Trump’s most ardent critics and has filed lawsuits against the administration concerning issues such as pollution, birth control, net neutrality and the U.S. Census question about citizenship. His office says it has taken at least 100 actions against the Trump administration. As WND reported, Schneiderman recently sought to enact a state law that would give him and other local prosecutors the power to bring charges to any aides pardoned by Trump.

The Post reported that other organizations followed the foreign donor reporting rule, including the George W. Bush foundation, which declared $5 million in contributions from Saudi Arabia and another $500,000 from Kuwait.

The Clinton Foundation website lists donors but doesn’t included contribution dates or amounts. It merely lists brackets ranging from “Less than $250” to “Greater than $25,000,000.”

“In 2009, Clinton’s first year at the State Department, the foundation disclosed a lump sum of $122 million in foreign-government donations in its New York paperwork, posting the total amount on a form that requires all charities to ‘list each government contribution separately,'” the Post reported.

Clinton spokesman Josh Schwerin told the newspaper: “This is a ridiculous accusation. The Clinton Foundation goes above and beyond the disclosure requirements by listing every donor on their website and updating the list quarterly.”

Schneiderman’s office told the Post, “The Clinton Foundation’s disclosures regarding funding from foreign governments are in compliance with New York law.”