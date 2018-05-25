English Defense League founder arrested while filming outside trial

(London Sun) English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson was today arrested on suspicion of breaching the peace while filming outside court.

The 35-year-old was at Leeds Crown Court on Friday morning and started a live feed on his Facebook page as a child grooming case continued.

Footage showed Mr Robinson being led to the back of a police van and he could be heard shouting to a friend: “Please, George, get me a solicitor, I’m on a suspended sentence, you see.”

The video, filmed on a smartphone, shows Mr Robinson – who was wearing a suit jacket – explain what is happening outside the court.

He said: “I’m being arrested for a breach of the peace. You’ve all watched this. Can you get me a solicitor?”