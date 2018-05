(London Independent) A climate change group is raising half a million dollars with the goal of carving President Donald Trump’s face into an arctic iceberg.

The Finnish group Melting Ice is spearheading the initiative with the intention of carving a 115-foot ice sculpture of Mr Trump’s face, and have dubbed the effort “Project Trumpmore”.

They hope that they will be able to illustrate the dangers of climate change by watching to see how long the sculpture takes to melt.