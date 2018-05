(Crux) Chilean bishops speaking at a Vatican news conference on Friday announced that all the country’s active bishops have submitted a written resignation to Pope Francis, in the wake of a three-day summit in Rome to discuss their Church’s massive crisis over sexual abuse and abuse of power.

The decision about the bishops’ fate is now in the hands of Francis, who can either accept the resignations or reject them.

The bishops presented the resignations on Thursday, and the pope will make a decision in the weeks to come.