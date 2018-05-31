Ex-employees reveal Planned Parenthood as abuse 'accomplice'

When the pro-life activists at Live Action released a video Wednesday charging Planned Parenthood is an “accomplice” to child sexual assault, the billion-dollar, abortion-industry player replied that Live Action’s evidence wasn’t any good.

According to Politico, the abortion giant claimed Live Action’s report “draws on discredited evidence.”

But what if the reporting is based on evidence from former Planned Parenthood employees?

A new video posted Thursday presents exactly that:

It’s part of an overall investigation into child sexual abuse.

Live Action explained: “Through the Time’s Up and Me Too movements, America is calling for an end to sexual abuse in every institution. But few are calling out one of America’s biggest accomplices to sexual abuse, even though there is widespread documentation of decades-long systemic sexual abuse cover up behind its doors.

“The group is Planned Parenthood and they are tax funded. Planned Parenthood claims that sexual assault victims come to their facilities on a daily basis. What we will show you in Live Action’s seven part video series is how Planned Parenthood treats these victims, consistently and deliberately failing to report their abuse and even making a profit doing so.”

The first video documented a series of cases in which sex-abuse victims were taken to Planned Parenthood for an abortion by their attackers and, stunningly, then were returned to the care of their attackers.

In many cases the sexual assaults continue, sometimes for years.

For example, the case of Denise Fairbanks, who was just 13 when her father began raping her, was highlighted.

“When she became pregnant at 16, he took her to Planned Parenthood for an abortion. Planned Parenthood failed to report her abuse and sent her back home with him, where he continued to abuse her for another year and a half,” the report says.

The new video features former Planned Parenthood workers saying they were encouraged to conceal suspicions of assault, abuse or trafficking.

For example, Sue Thayer, a former manager for Planned Parenthood in Storm Lake, Iowa, said: “We were all required to be mandatory reporters, but, if we saw a case – questionable abuse or even for sure, I mean, this kid is being abused – we really were discouraged from calling it in, just because they didn’t want to have the trouble – the angry parent, the angry boyfriend, whatever it was. So, more than once I was told, ‘No, that is not reportable. You don’t need to call it in.'”

Lila Rose, Live Action president, said, “When Planned Parenthood calls our report ‘discredited,’ they are attacking the testimonies of the very girls who endured horrific abuse and then had it covered up by their own abortion centers.

“To be clear, the report includes numerous court cases, multiple news media reports, official police reports, state health department records, manager testimonials admitting a failure to report, and statements of underage sex abuse victims saying they were returned to their abusers after forced abortions.

Rose said Planned Parenthood “has said repeatedly that victims of sexual abuse should be believed, yet when they call these cases that are documented in court records and media accounts ‘discredited evidence,’ they are calling the victims liars, just like their abusers did.”

“At a time when Planned Parenthood’s ‘Don’t ask, don’t tell’ policy on sexual abuse continues to put girls in danger every day, their callous attempt to discredit victims and their stories is especially abhorrent.”

Another former worker, Monica Cline, who was with Planned Parenthood in Texas and New Mexico, said Planned Parenthood workers adopted George Bush’s “Don’t ask, don’t tell” policy.

“If we don’t ask how old her partner is, we don’t have to tell,” she explained. “And so Planned Parenthood actually allows victims of human trafficking to continue to be victims of human trafficking. And they’re okay with that. I went back to my office and I told my supervisor, listen, I’m trying to teach them about key concepts on Title X; they’re admitting that they’re not going to report cases of statutory rape.”

The first video:

Live Action’s report comes less than a week after the Trump administration proposed new rules for the Title X “family planning” grant program that contains a provision requiring recipients to comply with state laws for reporting suspected child sexual abuse and rape.

Live Action says: “Since 1999, federal regulations have made clear the expectation that Title X grantees would follow state laws mandating the reporting of suspected child sexual abuse and rape. The proposed rules would strengthen the reporting language, now requiring all Title X recipients to follow the laws and document how they handle reporting sex crimes against children.”

Planned Parenthood receives tens of millions of dollars each year through the program.