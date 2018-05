(CNBC) — Facebook is launching a dating feature, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced during the keynote address at Facebook’s annual F8 developer conference Tuesday.

“This is going to be for building real, long-term relationships — not just hook-ups,” Zuckerberg said.

The opt-in feature will match users specifically with people they aren’t already friends with. Facebook users can build a dating profile — which friends won’t be able to see.