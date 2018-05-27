Family finds vase worth $600,000 in attic shoebox

(CNN) A French family made the discovery everyone who cleans out their attic secretly hopes for: a priceless work of art overlooked for decades.

After finding an intricately decorated porcelain vase in an old shoebox, the owners took it to Sotheby’s Paris to be appraised, whereupon the auction house told them it dated from the Qing dynasty, and could be worth upwards of $600,000.

According to Sotheby’s, the vase was left to the grandparents of its present owners by an uncle, in a will which also included several other works of Chinese porcelain, and some Japanese artworks, including an “unusual bronze mirror” which will also be sold at auction at the same time as the vase.