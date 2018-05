(WHBQ) A father and daughter went on what was supposed to be a quick food run inside an Orange Mound McDonalds on Tuesday, but it became a moment that forever changed their lives.

“I’m getting chocked out from the back, then I’m getting hit all in my face,” Martavious Conner recalled. “And I have her in my hands at the time.”

The Memphis father was not only fighting for his own life, but that of his one-year-old daughter Malaysia as well.