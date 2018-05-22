FBI reviewing claims against 'head-twisting' abortionist

Allegations against a Texas abortionist by former employees that he killed infants who survived abortion by “slashing or twisting their necks” are being reviewed by the FBI, says a new report.

It was some six years ago that the pro-life activists at Operation Rescue released a report that included graphic images of dead victims and comments from former workers for Douglas Karpen.

They claimed he performed “illegal late-term abortions,” providing evidence “in the form of photos taken on their cell phones” at Karpen’s Houston abortion business.

“They depicted two babies aborted well beyond the legal limit of 24 weeks in Texas. Their necks had been cut,” OR reported at the time.

Texas authorities eventually said their investigation showed no violations of medical codes, but the resulting complaints prompted a grand-jury investigation that declined to indict Karpen.

Operation Rescue said it “later learned that grand jury was tainted by improper communications between then-District Attorney Devon Anderson and Karpen’s criminal defense attorney Chip Lewis, who were close family friends.”

Lewis later donated $25,000 to Anderson’s political campaigns.

The allegations against Karpen were forwarded to the U.S. House Select Panel on Infant Lives, which was tasked in 2015 with investigating evidence that Planned Parenthood was engaging in the illegal trafficking of aborted baby remains for profit.

The panel, on Dec. 7, 2016, referred Karpen to the Department of Justice under former Attorney General Loretta Lynch for investigation and prosecution. In 2017, the House Select Panel renewed its criminal referral of Karpen to the DOJ under Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Operation Rescue’s Cheryl Sullenger wrote to Sessions in August 2017 to ask him to open an investigation into Karpen’s alleged crimes, especially the allegations that he murdered babies born alive during abortions.

The DOJ’s response confirmed that the issue was being reviewed.

“Your referral has been documented and forwarded to the FBI Houston Field Office for any action deemed necessary,” the FBI’s letter said.

“The letter I received from the Department of Justice is encouraging. The photos depict wounds inflicted on those babies that could not have been done inside the womb. After having personally attended the Pennsylvania trial of Kermit Gosnell, who was convicted of murdering living babies after failed abortions, I knew we could never give up seeking prosecutions for Karpen’s similar crimes,” said Sullenger. “We are grateful for this new FBI investigation that has renewed our hope that Karpen may finally be brought to justice.”

The House panel was set up because of undercover videos that presented evidence Planned Parenthood and other abortionists were illegally profiting from the sale of unborn-baby body parts.

The issue was referred by committees in both the U.S. House and Senate to the DOJ for investigation, but under the leadership of Lynch, appointed by Barack Obama, nothing was done.

Karpen’s case also was referred to the DOJ at the time.

Operation Rescue said at the time: “In 2012, Operation Rescue began acquiring evidence against Karpen from his former employees. That evidence included photographs depicting the bodies of two infants that were clearly in their third trimester of pregnancy, which were said to have been aborted by Karpen. Those photos were provided directly to Operation Rescue in November 2012, by the former Karpen employee who took them with her cell phone. They depicted wounds that could not have occurred while the baby was still inside the womb.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., cited the allegations and the photographic evidence in the referral against Karpen.

The videos under review by members of Congress were released by the Center for Medical Progress.

One of the videos showed one official admitting Planned Parenthood sells fully intact aborted babies.

Crushing babies

In the first undercover video released by CMP, Deborah Nucatola of Planned Parenthood commented on crushing babies.

“We’ve been very good at getting heart, lung, liver, because we know that, so I’m not gonna crush that part, I’m gonna basically crush below, I’m gonna crush above, and I’m gonna see if I can get it all intact,” she said.

In the second video, Planned Parenthood’s Mary Gatter discussed how her compensation for organs could rise when she said, “I want a Lamborghini.”

The fifth video released shows Melissa Farrell of Planned Parenthood’s Houston clinic discussing “intact fetal cadavers”:

The seventh video has the testimony of a Planned Parenthood worker who tapped an aborted infant’s heart and saw it start beating.

