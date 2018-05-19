Fed report says debate over nuclear power hinges on waste

Activists are fretting constantly over the consumption of energy from sources like oil and natural gas – fearful that they are running out, or that they aren’t running out but their use will contaminate the earth.

While it's hard to argue with extremists over their position, there is one option for large amounts of energy that remains uncertain simply because Barack Obama tried to destroy the nation's primary option for storing waste.

It's the nuclear industry.

It’s the nuclear industry.

And a report from the Congressional Research Service documents the status.

“Disposal of radioactive waste will be a key issue in the continuing nuclear power debate,” it states. “Without a national waste management system, spent fuel from nuclear power plants must be stored on-site indefinitely.”

There is no nationwide system, the report explains, because while the Yucca Mountain repository was chosen, and largely met requirements, “licensing and design work” was “halted under the Obama administration.”

The reason was that Nevada people, such as former Sen. Harry Reid, opposed it.

“The Trump administration included funds to restart Yucca Mountain licensing in its FY2018 and FY2019 budget submissions to Congress. The FY2018 Yucca Mountain funding request was not enacted, and the BY 2019 request is awaiting congressional action,” the report said.

Even without new funding, however, a federal appeals court in 2013 ordered the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to continue the license process with previously provided funds.

The NRC staff completed its safety evaluation report in 2015, “concluding that the repository would meet NRC standards after specific additional actions were taken, such as acquisition of land and water rights.”

The report makes clear it is more a matter of politics than science.

