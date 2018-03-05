Feds spied on Trump lawyer's phone call with White House

Federal investigators were reportedly listening in on a least one phone call Trump lawyer Michael Cohen made to the White House before the FBI raids, a revelation that prompted Rudy Giuliani to demand intervention by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The call was tapped in the weeks before the FBI raided Cohen’s offices, hotel room and house in April, NBC News reported. It’s unclear who authorized the wiretap.

In court filings, federal prosecutors in New York have also revealed that they secretly searched several of Cohen’s email accounts.

After the FBI’s raid on Cohen’s offices, hotel room and home, President Trump’s lawyers advised him not to talk to Cohen.

“Two sources close to Trump’s newest attorney, Rudolph Giuliani, say he learned that days after the raid the president had made a call to Cohen, and told Trump never to call again out of concern the call was being recorded by prosecutors,” NBC reported.

When news broke Thursday of the tapped phone call between Cohen and the White House, Washington Post reporter Robert Costa called Giuliani, who was reportedly “furious” about the wiretapping revelation.

“If they picked up the president, they would have had to notify him,” Giuliani reportedly told Costa.

If the wiretapping report is true, Giuliani added, “It’s not appropriate. I mean, he’s a lawyer. You mean, I call up my lawyer and the government is wiretapping him? That’s pretty damn – I mean, they’ve already eviscerated the attorney-client privilege. This would make a mockery of it.”

Giuliani is calling on Sessions to intervene and investigate the individuals conducting the Cohen probe. Sessions’ deputy, Rod Rosenstein, reportedly authorized the Cohen raid.

“I am waiting for the attorney general to step in, in his role as defender of justice, and put these people under investigation,” Giuliani told The Hill Thursday.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said she cannot “verify the validity” of the NBC report, nor could she say if President Trump is concerned about the revelations.

“I haven’t talked to him about that,” Sanders said, adding, “I can’t verify the validity of that report at this point. I would refer you to the president’s outside counsel about any concerns of wiretapping.”

Upon reading the NBC report, Tom Fitton, president of the government watchdog Judicial Watch, tweeted: “Outrageous! @realDonaldTrump’s lawyer had his phone tapped and email accounts searched before the raid. [Special counsel Robert] Mueller out of control. Shut it down. [Deputy Attorney General Rod] Rosenstein and DOJ also need to be held to account.”

On Wednesday evening, Giuliani revealed to Fox News that Trump had reimbursed Cohen the $130,000 that the attorney paid to porn star Stormy Daniels to prevent her from publicly disclosing her alleged affair with Trump.

“I’m giving you a fact that you don’t know,” Giuliani said on Fox News. “It’s not campaign money. No campaign finance violation. They funneled through a law firm, and the president repaid it.”

He added: “Imagine if that came out on October 15th, 2016, in the middle of the last debate with Hillary Clinton. Cohen made it go away. He did his job.”

Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts tweeted that Giuliani claims President Trump didn’t know what the $130,000 was used for when he reimbursed Cohen. Roberts tweeted, “Giuliani says Cohen merely told the President that he had ‘expenses’ for which POTUS reimbursed him.”

Giuliani is said to have cautioned President Trump that Cohen could turn on him, according to two sources who spoke to NBC News, but Trump said he’s known Cohen for many years and believes he will remain loyal. Cohen represented Trump and the Trump Organization for about two decades before the president entered the White House.

Previously, Cohen has insisted he will invoked his Fifth Amendment rights if he is subpoenaed and forced to appear before a grand jury.

Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, claims federal investigators also intercepted text messages sent by Cohen, though he didn’t say how he had acquired that information.

The investigation of Trump’s attorney is being conducted by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan, and investigators are reportedly scrutinizing the $130,000 Cohen paid to Stormy Daniels as well as $150,000 given by National Enquirer publisher American Media Inc. to Playboy model Karen McDougal, who says she had an affair with Trump.

Officials are also probing a 2005 “Access Hollywood” video in which Trump reportedly made sexual comments about women.

During the Cohen raid, authorities collected tape-recorded discussions, cell phones and hard drives. Cohen argues that most of the information should be protected by attorney-client privilege.

As for the wiretaps, former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg told NBC News: “The affidavits are typically highly detailed and carefully vetted by experienced lawyers. In all cases the wiretap must be approved by a federal judge.”

He added, “This is an exacting process where the government must demonstrate to a federal judge that there is an ongoing crime.”

As WND recently reported, Mueller has threatened to subpoena President Trump in the case of alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Former federal prosecutor Andrew C. McCarthy told WND and Radio America that the threat shows the Mueller probe has gone off the rails.

“We’re not having adult supervision in the Justice Department,” said McCarthy, who asserts that proper oversight would not allow the subpoena of lesser figures without clear evidence of a crime.

“You’d have to go through hoops at the Justice Department for permission to serve (a subpoena to), say, a journalist,” he explained.

McCarthy continued: “With a president, the prosecutor should not be permitted to even ask for an interview, much less coerce the appearance of the president with a subpoena unless he can show there is a serious crime that Trump is implicated in and that can’t be accessed through any other source, like Nixon with the tapes.

“If you don’t have that kind of a scenario, then you as a prosecutor don’t have any business asking the president to answer some questions because you think it would be interesting. The Justice Department is supposed to be the body that steps in and makes sure that kind of stuff doesn’t happen.”

Recent developments prompted constitutional scholar Alan Dershowitz – a lifelong Democrat who voted for Hillary Clinton – to tear into lawyers and civil libertarians who are “zealously seeking to go after” Trump, apparently without evidence of an actual crime.

“I do not trust the government. I do not trust judges. I do not trust prosecutors when they are zealously seeking to go after a particular target, in this case Donald Trump,” Dershowitz told MSNBC Thursday. “Nobody would have been going after Michael Cohen if he weren’t Donald Trump’s lawyer. That’s the reality.

“People don’t investigate campaign contribution lapses or campaign rule violations generally about people who aren’t in the public life, and I just worry that when you have somebody with a target on his or her back – whether it is Hillary Clinton who could have been elected and had the same thing happen to her, or Donald Trump – that civil libertarians ought to express concern.”

Dershowitz continued: