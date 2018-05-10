Former Fox military analyst: Torture worked on McCain

(The Hill) Former Fox News military analyst Thomas McInerney on Thursday condemned Sen. John McCain’s (R-Ariz.) rebuke of President Trump’s CIA director nominee Gina Haspel, saying that torture “worked on” McCain, whom he referred to as “Songbird John.”

“Sen. John McCain said he’s not going to endorse Haspel also in part because she believes in torture, that she thinks it works, even though she laid out at least three instances where it did work to the benefit of humankind, not just Americans, but all human beings,” McInerney said on the network.

Haspel, whose 30-year career with the CIA has largely remained in the shadows, has been criticized for her work at a CIA black site prison tied to an enhanced interrogation program during the George W. Bush administration. Many of the techniques used in that program are now widely regarded as torture.