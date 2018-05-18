Former Playboy playmate leaps to her death with her son, 7

(Heavy.com) Police have confirmed that the 47-year-old woman who leaped to her death from the top of the Gotham Hotel in midtown Manhattan Friday morning, and took her 7-year-old son with her, is Stephanie Adams, a former Playboy Playmate and centerfold.

Adams, who was said to be in the middle of a contentious divorce, it’s reported by the NY Post, jumped from the 25th floor of the Gotham located on East 46th Street. Both Adams and her son, Vincent, are dead.

Early witness reports indicate a hotel guest saw the bodies on a second floor balcony and alerted hotel staff.

In what may end up being a case of filicide, where a parent kills their child, the incident appears to be a murder-suicide.