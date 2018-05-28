Gal slips note to vet saying boyfriend holding her captive

(FOX NEWS) — A Florida woman was rescued Friday after she slipped a note to a veterinarian saying she needed help because her armed boyfriend was beating and threatening her, police said.

Jeremy Floyd, 39, was arrested after allegedly holding his girlfriend, Carolyn Reichle, captive in their home in Volusia County for two days, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said. The alleged incident began Wednesday when the 28-year-old woman said Floyd repeatedly beat her and threatened her at gunpoint. At one point, they struggled over a handgun that fired inside the house.

Reichle spent the Thursday recovering from a head injury. The next day while thinking of an escape plan, she convinced Floyd, a convicted felon, to allow her to bring her dog to the DeLand Animal Hospital, police said. Floyd insisted on going with her.