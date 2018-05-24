German chocolate company's royal wedding ad backfires

(CBS News) German chocolate company Super Dickmann is being accused of racism after releasing an ad tied to the royal wedding showing a chocolate-covered marshmallow in a wedding dress. The caption to the ad reads: “What are you looking at? Wouldn’t you also want to be Meghan today?” the BBC reports.

The ad was posted on Facebook on Saturday, the day of Meghan Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry. The image depicted a cartoon Schokokuss, a well-known German sweet, dressed in a white dress. The words written above the marshmallow translate to “a foam in white” — a reference to its creamy interior and a pun on the phrase “a vision in white,” according to the BBC.

Some criticized the image as “racist” and many took to social media to express their outrage. “Saw Dickmann’s commercial and want to set something on fire,” one commenter wrote, according to the Daily Mail.