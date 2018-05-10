Gina Haspel: A real feminist among Dem posers

Gina Haspel, president Trump’s nominee to head the CIA, is my hero! I’ve never met the woman, but from what I know about her she is the real deal – a real feminist in the truest definition of the word.

She is not the radial cheap imitation so popular with the left – the kind of feminist who says, “I want that job. I may not have earned it, but I’m entitled to it because of some liberal perfect-world quota system that says what you do is not as important as your gender, race, sexual preference, etc., etc. etc.” By the way, to be the kind of feminist acceptable to the left you also have to pledge allegiance to the right to kill one’s unborn child for any reason through the full nine months of pregnancy, including through the birth process itself.

The current queen of the anti-real feminists is Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., who first praised Haspel’s nomination and her year as deputy director of the agency, saying, “I have spent some time with her. … We have had dinner together. We have talked. Everything I know is that she has been a good deputy director of the CIA.”

What changed? Feinstein obviously was taken to the woodshed by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and reminded that she was not considered “liberal enough” to win the endorsement of her party for her upcoming Senate primary in the People’s Republic of California. Should she persist in aiding one of Trump’s nominees, funds from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee would be in short supply.

So, the often reasonable Feinstein suddenly has doubts about Haspel’s supervision of a CIA black site in Thailand where one al-Qaida subject was subjected to “enhanced interrogation techniques,” including waterboarding (not considered torture at that time) and her role in her superior’s decision to destroy tapes of CIA interrogations.

Please! Does the senior senator from California have selective amnesia? That would be the kindest explication I could ofter for the 84-year-old now turning on this most qualified candidate who would become the first woman to head the agency. Haspel was cleared of any wrongdoing in the destruction of the CIA tapes, and when she headed that black-site in Thailand, she was following orders approved at the highest level of government and cleared by the Department of Justice.

Though Ms. Feinstein has gone soft on these activities, she was a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence at the time of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and, as such, was regularly briefed by the CIA on its operations. There is no record she objected to the techniques she now finds reprehensible at that time, when it was feared another attack on this country was forthcoming. Preventing that from happening was our top priority.

There is also no record she ever objected to Bill Clinton’s authorization for the CIA to use something called “extraordinary rendition.” That was the transfer of abducted enemies-of-the-U.S. to countries that practiced “real torture” in which fingers are cut off, bones broken and body parts electrocuted. Bush stopped that practice. However, Feinstein conveniently left Clinton out of her 2014 report on the CIA’s detention and interrogation programs. Her report deemed enhanced interrogation “ineffective.” Selective amnesia again! Abu Zubaydah, who was waterboarded (not on Haspel’s watch), is known to have provided information on al-Qaida’s activities, plans and capabilities, which led, in part, to the disruption of its activities.

By all accounts, Gina Haspel is a consummate professional who rose up through the ranks during her 33 years with the agency. She speaks Spanish, French, Turkish and Russian. She was four times a station chief and is known to have organized an operation that led to the arrest of two terrorists linked to the embassy bombings in Kenya and Tanzania.

Haspel has the backing of those within the agency as well as former CIA chiefs, both Democrats and Republicans. That means she is viewed as fair, fearless, non-partisan and tough as nails. Not only that, when the agency was being evacuated in the wake of 9/11, she walked into the counterterrorism center and famously said, “Put me to work!”

Hillary Clinton once ran a campaign ad about the White House receiving a 3 a.m. phone call. Well, if that happens, and the president calls his CIA director, I sincerely hope it’s Gina Haspel at the other end of the line.

All those phony feminists in the Democratic Party, both male and female, step aside! It’s time to leave the stage.