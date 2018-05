(Fox News) A Vancouver teenager shot a 56-year-old Oregon man she met through a “sugar daddy” website last week, authorities said.

Raelyn Domingo, 15, was arrested Wednesday in connection to last Friday’s shooting, The Oregonian reported. She also may face armed robbery charges in a separate case, police said.

Police were called to a home in Washington County on May 11 following a report of a shooting. The man, Thomas Licata, 56, told authorities a woman he believed was named “Samantha” came over to his home that day.