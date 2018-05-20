Girl, 8, on mission to hug police officers across country

(Chicago Tribune) Rosalyn Baldwin bolted up the sidewalk to Hammond Police Department as Chief John Doughty waited with open arms.

“Oh look, she’s running!” one of the smiling police officers waiting for Baldwin said when they saw her arrive.

Receiving a hug from a police officer like Doughty, who scooped her up to welcome her to Hammond, is “awesome sauce,” the 8-year-old Rosalyn said.

Rosalyn, from Hammond, La., visited the Hammond Police Department Friday as part of her mission to hug police officers in all 50 states. Indiana was her 30th state to date.

When asked why she wanted to do this, she said, “Because God sent me on this mission and I want to do something about it.”