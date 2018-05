(WTOP) — WASHINGTON —Two girls, who are 10 and 11, have been charged as juveniles in connection with threats made against another girl, Prince William County police said.

Police in the Northern Virginia county said the two girls communicated by text to conspire to kill the victim, who is 11-years-old.

The 10-year-old and 11-year-old used cryptic language and encouraged each other to delete the text messages after the threats were read.